Off to Hawaii is student David Santos who is preparing to enter the hospitality industry with the job corps program.

He will soon join the Hawaii Job Corps' Maui center, where he will gain experience in the culinary and hospitality industries. Santos graduated from Southern High School in 2019 and waited two years to enroll due to the sudden impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was informed of the opportunity by a friend, who is also enrolled, and contacted American Job Center to apply once the opportunity presented itself.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola said, “The pandemic forced the program to shift for the safety and health of the students, but since classes have opened back up, we’ve seen enrollment numbers climb.”

Dell'Isola urged other residents to follow Santos' lead.

“I’m really glad that David was patient and did not give up on the program. He is now taking the first step to a successful future. I highly encourage students and young people to take advantage of this opportunity to learn skills in a structured environment that will guarantee them a successful career,” said Dell’Isola.

According to GDOL, the Job Corps is a tuition-free career training program that prepares eligible young people, between the ages of 18 and 24, for meaningful careers in various industries while attending classes off-island with all expenses covered.