Three students from Guam are among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

Guam students named to the dean's list are: Tasi Jermayne Castro, a junior public health/global health major from Barrigada; Aya Cathey, a sophomore computer science major from Yona; and Micah Hennegan, a sophomore business administration major from Barrigada.

The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 GPA during the semester.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bob Jones University is located in Greenville, South Carolina and provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading, according to a release from the school.

(Daily Post Staff)