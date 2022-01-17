Three students from Guam are among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
Guam students named to the dean's list are: Tasi Jermayne Castro, a junior public health/global health major from Barrigada; Aya Cathey, a sophomore computer science major from Yona; and Micah Hennegan, a sophomore business administration major from Barrigada.
The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 GPA during the semester.
Bob Jones University is located in Greenville, South Carolina and provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading, according to a release from the school.
(Daily Post Staff)