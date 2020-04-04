The Joint Information Center confirmed the island's fourth COVID-19 related death.

A 67-year-old woman, who had recently traveled to the Philippines, died on Friday at 6:41 p.m. at Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient had underlying health issues that were compounded by the virus, officials said.

“Jeff and I send our deepest condolences to her family and everyone who loved her," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "While COVID-19 has taken so much from so many, it can never rob us of who we are to each other. Tell your kids you love them tonight and heal old wounds wherever they might exist.”

The governor added, “Tonight we mourn but tomorrow we continue the fight to save those we love.”

The news came hours after the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced two additional positive COVID-19 cases from testing done Friday with conclusive results.

To date, there have been 84 confirmed cases. 14 patients have recovered.