Guam suicide rate down in 2021, but still higher than US per capita

The suicide rate on the island has decreased, according to data provided by Guam State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup (SEOW), which held its quarterly meeting Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

SEOW was established in 2003, and is the oldest running data workgroup not just in Guam, but in the Micronesian region, according to chair Annette M. David. The group looks at all the different data sources on island to tell the story of the journey of mental health and substance use, she shared.

It also aims to show what the priorities and focus should be in the group's efforts to improve mental health and wellness on Guam.

After a high of 40 suicide deaths in 2020, attributable to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that sparked mental health issues across the globe, the island endured 26 suicide deaths in 2021. There were 31 suicide deaths in 2019.

According to David, the decrease in suicides last year can be attributed to several developments, including treatments for the COVID-19 virus.

“One is that the fear factor of COVID went down in 2021, because by that time, we became more familiar with it,” said David. “We also had the vaccines and antivirals and monoclonal antibodies in 2021. And very importantly, our leadership made all of these available to everyone, regardless of your insurance status or ability to pay. So that sort of universal access to preventive measures for COVID and for therapeutics for COVID.”

The people of Guam were more aware of mental health services available to them, which played a part in the reduction, she noted.

“The second reason, I think, is greater mental health. Because (Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center) really makes a concerted effort to get the message out there using webinars, using social media, radio, TV, traditional media, to make sure that people know where to go if they need help with mental health issues,” David said.

And lastly, she said, relief programs, supported by federal funds, contributed to the drop.

“Thirdly, and most importantly, was security as an island community, pulled together to address those social determinants that are really the root cause of depression and anxiety,” she said.

Whether it was direct support for businesses, affected workers, parents dealing with the cost of childcare and food - these programs, David asserted, can address impacts that "are maybe not" related to health.

"So insecurity, job security, income, security, rent assistance, utilities, assistance, all of these things, having the social safety net to address them, I guess gave people a level of comfort, that reduce that risk of suicide, that reduce the hopelessness," she shared. "And so it really points to good leadership. … Everyone pulled together.”

Higher per capita

Despite the decrease, however, Guam’s suicide rate remains higher than the U.S. mainland.

“It's a completely different demographic here, but one of the things that I think has stood out is relationships that seems to be at the heart of many of the suicide attempts here on island,” David said. “I think working on healthier relationships within families. So, the quality of family life and the quality of relationships with significant others are very important.”

According to data collected, hanging is by far the predominant method for suicides that occur in Guam.

Eighty-two percent of suicides were done by hanging on island, the 2021 data states, while firearms are predominant, making up 50% of suicides in the nation, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Guam, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services Vital Statistics data in 2020. In the U.S., it’s the 12th leading cause of death, according to the CDC.

Suicide deaths on Guam are highest among those 30-39 years of age.

Chuukese have the highest rate of suicides on the island, with CHamorus following, 2021 data shows.

Across the nation, Whites and American Indians have the highest rate of suicide; Pacific Islanders have the closest rate on the mainland.

Moreover, suicide prevention remains a key public health priority, and the data better informs proposed strategies to reduce suicide in Guam.

David listed some of the approaches to lower the rates.

“So one, (GBHWC), we now have the 988 crisis helpline which is available 24/7,” she said.

The recent launch of that dedicated mental helpline, and the creation of new community initiatives to counter suicide risk, like the Hågu Foundation, may help to expand Guam’s suicide prevention efforts, David noted.

It is anticipated that these new initiatives may bring the number of suicides even lower, as more members of the community are engaged in mental health promotion, early recognition of suicide risk and appropriate intervention, she shared.

“All of these things taken together with the partners in the community who are also doing outreach, or doing education, also doing counseling and assistance, I think taken together a community pulling together so that everyone realizes there is hope," David said. "And there is help, because it's when you feel helpless and hopeless, that suicide becomes a reality. So when we respond by providing help and hope, then we're able to get ourselves to that zero suicide goal that we've set.”