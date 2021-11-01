Guam Sunshine Lions donate to Ministry to the Homeless

FOOD FOR THE SOUL: The Guam Sunshine Lions Club donated $1,000 to the Archdiocese of Hagåtña for the Ministry to the Homeless. Formerly known as Kamalen Karidat, the ministry serves hot meals and bags of nonperishable food items to an average of 50 individuals, four or more times a week at the shelter, according to Program Manager Doris Royal, center. Alleviating hunger is a challenge and a service that Lions worldwide strive to perform. Presenting the check is President Johnny Villagomez; on right is Lion Pete Babauta, Hunger Relief chairperson and past president. Contributed photo.