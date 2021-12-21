Licenses issued by the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation in a prior and the current gubernatorial administration for the operation of gambling machines on Guam are void, according to a Supreme Court of Guam decision issued Tuesday.

The decision is a win for the Guam Office of the Attorney General which has argued on behalf of the people of Guam for years that certain gaming devices licensed by Rev and Tax and through the department's regulations that date back nearly a decade ago were illegal gaming devices.

The Supreme Court decision states, in part, it affirms the Superior Court of Guam’s judgment “that DRT’s gaming regulations and licenses issued under those regulations are void.”

Chief Justice F. Phillip Carbullido and Associate Justices Robert Torres and Katherine Maraman penned the decision. The case was argued before the high court in April.

The AG's opinion was issued in 2008 by then-elected Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett Anderson. Incumbent Attorney General Leevin Camacho carried on his predecessor's stance that certain gaming operations licensed by Rev and Tax even in the current administration are illegal.

In 2015, to comply with the AG opinion, Rev and Tax stopped renewing gaming licenses.

But the then-acting governor instructed Rev and Tax to issue the licenses anyway, setting off several cases between the AG's office and gaming parlor operators. Guam Music Inc. argued, in part, that the Legislature intended for certain gaming devices and activities to be legal on Guam.

The high court rejected the argument by stating, in part, that had the Legislature intended Public Law 32-060 to ratify gaming regulations, it would have clarified that intention.

The lawsuit stems from legal actions between the AG’s office on one hand and gaming operators Atlas Amusement Enterprises, Darryl Styles who does business as D&D Games, and Guam Music Inc. on the other side.

The AG's office issued the following statement:

"The legal battle that has spanned a decade over whether certain gambling devices can be lawfully licensed in Guam has finally ended today following an opinion issued by the Supreme Court of Guam. In its opinion, the court agreed with the Office of the Attorney General’s position and affirmed the trial court’s finding that the Department of Revenue and Taxation’s gaming regulations and issued licenses are void because DRT submitted them to the Legislature without public notice, public hearing, or an economic impact study which are required by law.

It is both rewarding and humbling to finish the work that was started 13 years ago.

The hard work and dedication of our Litigation Team made today’s successful outcome possible, said AG Camacho. The court’s opinion affirms the position that this office has taken since day one: gambling devices cannot and should not be licensed in Guam.

This was the third appeal in this case alone and the fifth appeal heard by the Supreme Court of Guam in total involving the licensing of electronic gaming regulations.

In 2008, approximately 1,200 gaming devices were being licensed in violation of Guam’s amusement devices licensing laws. The OAG informed DRT that the electronic gaming devices were illegal and advised DRT not to renew the licenses. Litigation followed, and the OAG requested the court to revoke the licenses. A third party intervened and filed a new lawsuit in an attempt to force DRT to reissue the licenses. The case was resolved in 2013, but within that year the enactment of a new law triggered the OAG to once again take action.

Assistant Attorney General Marianne Woloschuk argued the case on behalf of the OAG."