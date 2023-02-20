Guam Supreme Court seeks feedback on local abortion ban

Public Law 20-134, the abortion ban of 1990, is a matter of great public interest as its validity and enforceability are in question and the answer will have an impact on many island residents, according to the Supreme Court of Guam, which has called for stakeholders who may be affected by the issue’s outcome to file briefs with the island’s high court.

The case currently before local justices began in response to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s request last month for declaratory judgment.

The governor asked the high court to rule on three legal matters involving the legislation, which is under a judicial injunction but was never repealed by senators. Interested parties are invited to submit amicus, or friend of the court, briefs on two of the questions, according to the Judiciary of Guam:

Whether the Organic Act of Guam, as it existed in 1990, authorized the Guam Legislature to pass an unconstitutional law, or the Guam Legislature acted "ultra vires" in passing Public Law 20-134.

To the extent P.L. 20-134 is not void or otherwise unenforceable, has it been repealed by implication through subsequent changes in Guam law?

Arguments have been made for the abortion ban on both sides of the debate. Attorney General Douglas Moylan is seeking to rescind the injunction on the ban, while the governor’s team of lawyers made arguments to support access to abortion and why the ban should remain void.

Some who practice law, including Attorney Vanessa Williams, have exhibited stances similar to Adelup's.

"The 1990 Legislature didn’t have the authority to criminalize abortion health care or speech regarding this care in the first place. The arguments that this “ban” could be enforced over 30 years later doesn’t make any sense, especially when we now have several other laws that clearly permit abortion care. The Guam Supreme Court can now put these arguments to rest,” Williams told The Guam Daily Post.

While others, such as Bob Klitzkie, an attorney and former judge and senator, remain steadfast in their anti-abortion belief. His weekday radio talk show frequently covers legal and policy updates on abortion nationally and locally.

Klitzkie told the Post residents should not be surprised if he ends up filing an amicus brief in support of the local abortion ban, but also advocated for those who oppose abortion not just to involve themselves in the Supreme Court case, but also to push lawmakers to pass legislation to settle the matter.

Klitzkie agreed, whether a new statute solidifies the ban or repeals it, senatorial action could render the case “moot.”

“I don’t understand why people who are committed to either part of the issue would wait for the courts - that’s how we got in this mess in the first place, when the judiciary stuck its nose into something where it didn’t belong,” he said, adding that, in his opinion, lobbying the Legislature should have started “yesterday.”

He also questioned the local court taking up the case now, when another legal matter on Guam’s abortion ban is pending before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which he argued may have “primary jurisdiction” over the matter.

“The Supreme Court could have easily declined jurisdiction or abstained, since what (a federal court judge) does could very well 'moot out' what the (Guam) Supreme Court sets out to do,” he said.

In the meantime, lawmakers “could and should” take up the issue through legislation, Klitzkie stressed.

As part of the Supreme Court’s efforts to prepare for the matter, the Guam Legislature was invited to join the case as a respondent.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Sens. Chris Duenas and Frank Blas Jr. on the matter. Duenas deferred to the AG’s position, as it is with Moylan's office and is legal in nature.

Sen. Blas shared his personal view, which he stressed was not a reflection of the legislative body.

"The governor is obviously exercising her right to get with the courts so that the courts can make the determination on the validity and way forward with regard to the issue of abortion," Blas said.

The minority leader said he also understands other cases, including the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, will have an effects on the 1990 law, often cited under the name of its author, the late former Sen. Elizabeth "Belle" Arriola.

"In that law, the Legislature at the time felt that they were in the right to be able to pass the legislation and to deliberate and work on the legislation. I can't speak on the research or the discussions that the body had back in 1990. That was way before my time. Obviously, once they passed it, there was some contention to it, ... other than it could be enforced at the time, there was really no ruling as was challenged by the governor being unconstitutional. That had not been determined," Blas said.

Blas recognized that the overturned Roe v. Wade decision left many jurisdictions, including Guam, to make the determination locally on abortion law. In Guam's case, the issue is now before the court.

"First off, whether it still holds water, ... if it does or it doesn't, are there any steps that need to be taken. I've felt - let's make this first. Obviously, the AG has filed in court so that there is clarity, the suit filed by the governor, as well. I, too, would like to wait before we pass judgement. I am not an officer of the court. It's in the court's hands right now. I would like to see how this will be handled by them and then we will take it from there if we need to," Blas said.

Blas, who has said he is anti-abortion, said he would continue to advocate for his position, even in the event the Belle Arriola law is struck down by the local court.

"If it is held that the law stands, so be it. If it doesn't, obviously I would work with my colleagues to see if we can pass some legislation that would limit, if not eliminate, abortion on Guam," he said.

While the Supreme Court will be hearing from the elected officials, the justices also want to hear from those in the community who have legal arguments to provide in the case.

Individuals who wish to be heard are invited to serve and file their briefs on the appropriate date below. The court’s deadlines to submit briefs, including amicus briefs, is:

Governor’s brief: March 10.

Any party supporting the governor or supporting neither the governor nor the respondents: March 17.

Attorney General of Guam: March 24.

Any party supporting the Attorney General of Guam: March 31.

Governor’s reply brief: April 5.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the matter for oral arguments at 10 a.m. April 25 in the Monessa G. Lujan Appellate Courtroom.