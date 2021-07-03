Guam Supreme Court upholds governor's quarantine powers

The Supreme Court of Guam on Friday released its opinion upholding the governor's authority to quarantine travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court also stated that quarantine orders may be challenged on constitutional grounds.

In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the governor filed a request for judgment to clarify her quarantine powers in the Organic Act.

The local Supreme Court stated, while quarantine orders may be challenged on constitutional grounds, the governor does have the power to institute quarantine measures for the safety of the Guam public in general.

"This question has broad-ranging impacts for all branches of government, the community, and anyone traveling to Guam during a public health emergency," the high court stated. "The governor has a duty to establish, maintain, and operate quarantine stations and promulgate quarantine regulations when necessary."

The high court also stated the courts do "have the inherent power" to review agency actions and order in compliance with the law.

"Exercising this power does not 'modify' a (Department of Public Health and Social Services) quarantine order and does not encroach on the governor’s powers and duties" under the Organic Act, the high court stated.

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido and Associate Justices Katherine Maraman and Robert Torres co-signed the opinion.

The governor's office stated the high court also ruled that the Legislature’s attempt to limit the governor’s quarantine policy violated the Organic Act and is void.

“This is a hard-fought victory for the people of Guam and a win for our community members who have done what was needed to keep one another safe from this deadly virus. While this is an unprecedented pandemic, the court has acknowledged my executive authority to protect our people from the importation of COVID-19,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a written statement.

“My quarantine policies have always been guided by science and my medical advisers. If it is necessary to expand quarantine protocol again, the full scope of my authority and responsibility will be clearly understood. Even as we approach herd immunity, it is important to continue being vigilant due to the threat posed by the emerging variants – the impact of which cannot be determined at this time.”