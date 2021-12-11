On Friday, Guam health officials started making COVID-19 booster shots available to 16- and 17-year-olds, immediately after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the eligibility amid concerns about the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Adolescents 16 to 17 years old who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a single booster shot at least six months after their initial series, the Joint Information Center said Friday.

Only the Pfizer booster vaccine is authorized and recommended for 16- and 17-year-old teens.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Prior to the FDA authorization, only those at least 18 years old were allowed to get booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines.

Federal and local health officials said booster shots would bolster protection against the highly virulent delta variant, and could set up a defense against omicron.

Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services officials on Thursday said there's a good chance the omicron variant is on Guam already, considering there is a confirmed case in Hawaii in a person with no travel history.

To date, nearly 31,000 booster shots have been administered to eligible Guam residents.

The governor's office confirmed that the expanded booster shot eligibility to include those 16 to 17 years old on Guam became effective Friday.

Where to go for first, second or booster vaccinations this weekend:

• Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo.

• Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan.

• Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m., Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

• Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo.

Besides these clinics, DPHSS and its partner agencies, including the Mayors' Council of Guam and the Guam National Guard, have been holding village-based family vaccination clinics in December. The next one will be at the Agana Heights Gym, on Monday, Dec. 13.

It's called a family vaccination clinic because residents, from as young as 5 years old to their parents and grandparents, can get vaccinated at one clinic in their village, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

As of Dec. 9, a total of 126,679 Guam residents at least 5 years old have already been fully vaccinated, JIC said.

These include 3,672 children age 5 to 11, and 12,052 adolescents 12 to 17 years old.