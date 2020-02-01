Non U.S. citizens who were physicially present within the People's Republic of China in the 14 days prior to their arrival will be denied entry into the U.S. and U.S. citizens will be allowed entry but will be quarantined for 14 days, the governor's office announced on Saturday.

The announcement follows an earlier announcement from the White House declaring a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus outbreak. The White House suspended entry to non-U.S..citizens who were within the People's Republic of China within 14 days of their arrival.

U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and family members to U.S. citizens will be allowed entry, but will require a 14 day quarantine. The federal government has not yet issued guidance on how or where the quarantine will take place, according to the governor's office.

GovGuam is preparing for the possible implementation of quarantine plans should there be local requirements to implement.

“We are in constant communication with federal public health officials and our White House counterparts. We are prepared to execute all official advisories once they are issued, and we will advise the public accordingly,” said Governor of Guam Lou Leon Guerrero. “We have planned for these circumstances and we are ready to implement our plan and keep Guam safe."

Although no cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been reported on Guam or the Mariana Islands to date, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), along with emergency management stakeholders, is actively preparing for its potential arrival. DPHSS continues to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as it prepares its response, updating any plans or procedures as CDC guidelines change.

What You Can Do

“While GovGuam works with our federal partners to prevent and prepare for the introduction of coronavirus, everyone on Guam can take simple actions now to stop the spread of respiratory illnesses like the flu and coronavirus by practicing good hygiene and staying home if you’re ill,” shared Guam DPHSS Director Linda DeNorcey.

This includes actions such as: