Guam task force meets on possible storm insurance for Tumon Bay

The Tumon Bay Insurance Task Force, comprising various government officials and representatives from business organizations, held its inaugural meeting online Thursday to discuss the idea of buying insurance to cover damage in Tumon Bay in the event of a natural disaster such as a storm.

The task force was created by Public Law 35-107 and is charged with developing a feasibility study on obtaining parametric insurance for the reef and beach of Tumon Bay. The study is due by the end of June.

Members heard from officials with The Nature Conservancy – a global nonprofit engaged in environmental protection – about managing risk to coral reefs, in part through obtaining parametric insurance.

In late 2019, The Nature Conservancy stated it was considering expanding a coral reef insurance policy that was obtained in Quintana Roo, a state in Mexico, to Hawaii and even Florida.

The director of The Nature Conservancy's Pacific Division is part of the Guam task force.

Insurance coverage is just one part of the plan for the protection of coral reefs, with local resources and emergency funding also part of the mechanism, depending on the intensity and damage of storms, according to Fernando Secaira, with The Nature Conservancy's Climate Risk and Resilience Initiative in Mexico.

Insurance won't pay for damage that isn't too severe and it will take some time for money to be available, which is when the more immediate resources are instrumental for quick response and repair, Secaira said. And there is always a risk that will not be covered, he added.

Coral damage is often correlated to the intensity of storm winds, according to Mark Way, director for global coastal risk and resilience with the Nature Conservancy.

The Quintana Roo government in Mexico purchased parametric insurance in 2019 and 2020. The premium in 2019 was about $500,000 with a payout of $4.2 million. The premium in 2020 was about $250,000 with $2.1 million paid out in insurance.

The insurance policy for Quintana Roo triggers payout when wind speeds reach certain thresholds in a zone around a protected coastal area. Way said parametric insurance policies do pay out very fast – a matter of 10 days for the Quintana Roo policy – because there is no need to assess the damage and payouts apply when certain conditions are met.

Carlotta Leon Guerrero, the acting State Historic Preservation Officer, asked if parametric insurance can also work in an open ocean area in the event the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands would be interested.

Way said that question has not been raised before. It could be doable, Way said, but the funding requirements to restore coral offshore versus onshore could be a challenge.

Secaira said it is critical to have an idea of how much money is needed to coral damage caused by a storm, as the two realities behind such projects are the technical aspects and how much money is on hand to buy insurance.

Way said premiums are based on an assessment of risks and when a payout is to start. For example, the first payout step in the Quintana Roo policy is when the wind speed reaches 100 knots. Premiums would be more expensive if the payouts began at say 50 knots, he added.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who serves as chairman for the task force, noted that for Tumon Bay, "I think we're probably on borrowed time. ... We have been very lucky that we haven't had a Category 3 or 4 event. But when we were growing up, we would have these things every three years sometimes," Tenorio said near the conclusion of the meeting. He said he would schedule another meeting.