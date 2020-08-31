Guam tattoo artist shares local culture abroad

Pursuing a less traditional career path as a young woman from Guam was daunting at first for Cloie Bernae Sablan.

“For the most part, working in the tattoo industry is mostly male dominated," she said. "So it’s really important for me to make a name for myself, not just for me but to encourage other females to get into it. Because it can be really intimidating."

The 22-year-old has found her footing as a tattoo artist in the second largest city in Texas.

Her path from the quiet village of Agat where she grew up to San Antonio started with a love of art that blossomed at a young age.

“It’s always just something that was a passion for me,” Sablan said, “I wasn’t a sociable kid so whenever I was in an uncomfortable situation, drawing was pretty much my escape.”

By the time she was in high school, she had progressed from cartoon characters to sketching tattoo designs.

“That’s when my art career started getting a little more serious and I was actually making income from doing sketches and drawings for people,” she said.

At 19 she was given a starter tattooing kit, then she saved up to buy professional equipment. Last year, she moved to the continental U.S. with her partner who is in the military.

“It was a big transition for me but I still wanted to keep up tattooing,” she said.

Now she is based at Wicked Tattoos where she specializes in tattoos that are inspired by her island roots.

“I love doing floral and Polynesian tribal work. It’s definitely something different than what people are used to out here,” she said.

Her station at work is decorated with art from the islands, which serves as an opening for Sablan to share about CHamoru culture.

“People ask about it and I try to give them some insight of where I come from. Not a lot of people know about Guam, even though we are a U.S. territory,” she said.

For Sablan, understanding the deeper meaning some find in the art of tattooing, is also important to her craft.

“We are making people feel good about themselves and it’s another way for them to cherish memories of others by physically having them on their skin,” she said.

One client stands out, she said: A woman wanted a tattoo with flowers and butterflies to memorialize her grandmother who had died.

“I was very close with my grandmother too. So I knew what she was feeling, the sorrow and the grief she was going through at that moment. I knew exactly what she felt, so I wanted to make her tattoo special,” Sablan said. “She totally broke down in tears and couldn’t contain her emotions, she was so in love with the tattoo and at a loss for words. So that was pretty much the greatest feeling for me to create something for her to remember her grandmother by forever.”

And while she is succeeding at following her passion, being away from her loved ones has been especially difficult during the pandemic, she said.

“With my family on Guam and the number rising with the island being so small it’s always something that is on my mind every day. Here in Texas it’s a lot bigger which means we have a lot more cases but at the same time we have a lot of outlets for health care so it is easier for us to access it whereas on Guam we are more limited.”

Sablan said she is excited to be attracting more clients from Guam who are living in Texas and hopes to eventually come home to continue her career.

Despite the great distance, and a global health crisis Sablan is glad she followed her heart and encourages other young people on island to do the same.

“Don’t let anyone get you down or intimidate you. It’s really important to make yourself happy. Life is just way too short to hold back from doing things you want to do. As we have seen with this pandemic, it’s like a roll of the dice, you never know what is going to happen the next day,” she said.