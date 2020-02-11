Tax refunds for returns filed by Aug. 17 to be mailed

ERROR-FREE RETURNS: A worker reviews a man’s paperwork at the the Income Tax and Processing Branch counter at the Department of Revenue and Taxation office in Barrigada Heights. Post file photo

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 203 tax refund checks this week, the agencies stated on Monday.

The checks total approximately $699,157 including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error-free returns filed on or before Aug. 17, 2019.

Taxpayers with questions are asked to contact the Income Tax Branch of the Department of Revenue & Taxation at 671-635-1809 or Mr. Edward Birn, Department of Administration, at 671-475-1250.

