The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 203 tax refund checks this week, the agencies stated on Monday.

The checks total approximately $699,157 including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error-free returns filed on or before Aug. 17, 2019.

Taxpayers with questions are asked to contact the Income Tax Branch of the Department of Revenue & Taxation at 671-635-1809 or Mr. Edward Birn, Department of Administration, at 671-475-1250.