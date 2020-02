A total of 150 tax refunds checks will be mailed out by the Department of Administration this week.

The checks include refunds garnished to repay government debts for error-free returns filed on or before Aug. 31, 2019, according to a joint press release sent out of the governor’s office.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed approximately $459,968 in refunds.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Income Tax Branch of DRT at 635-18009 or DOA Director Edward Birn at 475-1250.