The Guam Department of Education announced the Guam Teacher of the Year 2023 semi-finalists.

The semi-finalists are:

Joy Ada- George Washington High School

Joyce Berry- John F. Kennedy High School

Stephanie Concepcion- Talofofo Elementary School

Mary J.D. Cruz – Adacao Elementary School

Rachel M. Douglas- Upi Elementary School

Ceferino Duarosan – Adacao Elementary School

Jeff Emmanuel- B.P. Carbullido Elementary School

Elizabeth Hamilton- George Washington High School

Annibelle Libranda- Vincente S.A. Benavente Middle School

Kaiana Mendiola- Upi Elementary School

Eiscelle Paulino- AsTumbo Middle School

Taniya Santos-Billany- Agueda I Johnston Middle School

The semi-finalists will move onto the second phase of the selection process where the candidates will be interviewed by the judges.

This year’s judges are Gracelle L. Canar (Guam Teacher of the Year 2016), Melanie M. Blas (Guam Teacher of the Year 2015), and Mr. Salvador J. Avilla (Guam Teacher of the Year 2010).

The Guam Teacher of the Year program is held annual in partnership with the Foundation for Public Education.