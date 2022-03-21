The Guam Department of Education announced the Guam Teacher of the Year 2023 semi-finalists.
The semi-finalists are:
- Joy Ada- George Washington High School
- Joyce Berry- John F. Kennedy High School
- Stephanie Concepcion- Talofofo Elementary School
- Mary J.D. Cruz – Adacao Elementary School
- Rachel M. Douglas- Upi Elementary School
- Ceferino Duarosan – Adacao Elementary School
- Jeff Emmanuel- B.P. Carbullido Elementary School
- Elizabeth Hamilton- George Washington High School
- Annibelle Libranda- Vincente S.A. Benavente Middle School
- Kaiana Mendiola- Upi Elementary School
- Eiscelle Paulino- AsTumbo Middle School
- Taniya Santos-Billany- Agueda I Johnston Middle School
The semi-finalists will move onto the second phase of the selection process where the candidates will be interviewed by the judges.
This year’s judges are Gracelle L. Canar (Guam Teacher of the Year 2016), Melanie M. Blas (Guam Teacher of the Year 2015), and Mr. Salvador J. Avilla (Guam Teacher of the Year 2010).
The Guam Teacher of the Year program is held annual in partnership with the Foundation for Public Education.