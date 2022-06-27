Two Guam teachers received Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching for 2019-20 during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 25. The awards were presented to Lali Thundiyil , a life science teacher at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, and to Dymphnia Paulyn San Nicolas-Diaz, a math teacher at Tiyan High School, by Quincy Brown, a senior policy adviser from the White House Office of Science and Technology, and Sylvia Butterfield, acting assistant director of the National Science Foundation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching are the nation's highest honors for teachers of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science, according to the program website. The president may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year.