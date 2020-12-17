Palliative, or end of life, care Zoom class that will include managing symptoms such as shortness of breath or anorexia will be held Dec. 18.

Dr. Pat Nishimoto will discuss part 2 of the series on Palliative Care: Cancer Symptom Management Part 2 from noon to 1 p.m.

The free class is part of the Guam Telehealth Project, which aims to increase cancer-related services by using the Telehealth platform to provide further training, education, and collaborative opportunities for health care providers and community health workers on island.

GTP is a three-year-long project under the Guam Comprehensive Cancer Control Program (GCCCP), implemented in partnership with the University of Hawaii and Guam’s Alternative Lifestyle Association.

“One of our key activities is promoting TeleECHO Friday sessions held via Zoom every third Friday of the month. Subject matter experts present information on a wide variety of cancer-related topics,” according to a press release. “Sessions are free and open to all who are interested. Physicians, nurses, and health professionals may also avail of CME/CEU credit if they attend the live session.”

Upcoming classes include:

• Jan. 22: Screening HPB Immunization, Cervical Cancer

• Feb. 19: Palliative/End of Life Care - Care shortly before death

• March 19: Pediatric Oncology

• April 23: Screening Colorectal Cancer

• May 21: Prevention & Nutrition: Overview, Heart Healthy

• June 18: Palliative/End of Life Care - Essentials of Communication

• July 16: Screening Prostate Cancer

• Aug 20: Prevention & Screening - Betel Nut, Oral Cancer

Register at https://bit.ly/2LWDKGQ. For inquiries, email robyn.castro@dphss.guam.gov.