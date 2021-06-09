U.S. Naval Base Guam is the USS Springfield's new homeport.

"We welcome our newest homeported submarine to Naval Base Guam, enhancing our forward deployment and deterrence, and increasing our on-island submarine capability to five vessels," said Congressman Michael San Nicolas. "We continue to strengthen our home and national defenses with these enhanced capabilities, and welcome our sailors and their families who make us the safest paradise in the world."

The Los Angeles Class Fast Attack Submarine USS Springfield was commissioned March 21, 1986, and is the Navy's fourth ship to bear the name.

Measuring 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

"We will continue working to support increased defense capabilities on our island, ensuring the peace and security of our region and nation with our capacity to be disproportionately consequential to any belligerence," stated the congressman.