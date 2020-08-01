Guam to be inducted into international indigenous rights group

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes is representing Guam in the territory's induction into a Brussels-based organization whose members are indigenous peoples, minorities, unrecognized states and occupied territories seeking "to defend their political, social and cultural rights, to preserve their environments and to promote their right to self-determination."

Guam will be joining four other members scheduled to be welcomed to the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization at its members' 25th General Assembly on Friday in a virtual conference.

Earlier this term, Barnes had introduced and passed Resolution 255-35, supporting Guam’s application for membership in the organization.

UNPO accepted Guam in April.

The General Assembly was scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., between July 31 and Aug. 2. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 25th General Assembly is now being held virtually.

The organization's new members are the government of Guam, the Catalan National Assembly, the Yoruba World Congress, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra/Biafra Independence Movement in West Africa and the Movement for the Survival of the River Races in Zambesia.

The organization has 44 members.

Barnes will be delivering Guam’s introduction to the General Assembly at 8 p.m. Friday Guam time.

“Over the last couple months, after receiving letters regarding the Guam buildup, and listening to the concerns of our community, it is apparent that we must keep on trying, to get our voices heard,” Barnes stated in a press release.

The organization charges a membership fee of about $3,000, according to the speaker's office.

Barnes' office stated UNPO hasn’t billed GovGuam for membership.

"UNPO hasn't charged us as they understand the budgetary constraints we are facing," her office stated.

UNPO has put together a working group with international experts on a campaign regarding "reimagining self-determination," the speaker's office stated.