Guam to be on PCOR2 by Monday; 50% occupancy for dine-in restaurants on Saturday

At 8 a.m. Monday, Guam will transition to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin said Thursday morning.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to soon sign the executive order removing Guam from the highest level of pandemic condition of readiness, as Guam has had a COVID-19 Area Risk score under 5 for nearly 50 consecutive days.

"This correlates to low hospitalizations, fewer deaths and fewer positive cases," Paco-San Agustin said.

A change from PCOR1 to PCOR2 means "most activities will be permitted to operate under moderate restrictions," she said.

The biggest change is relative to indoor dining.

Effective Saturday, pending signing of the executive order, these businesses will be permitted to operate at no more than 50% occupancy, but still subject to guidance set by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Paco-San Agustin said.

These include:

Wearing of masks when not eating

Signing in for at least one member of the party

No more than six people per table (for indoor dining)

Temperature checks

Sanitizing upon entry

Paco-San Agustin said businesses should encourage patrons to download Guam COVID Alert app.

More than 30,000 people have downloaded the app to date, she said.

