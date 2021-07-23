Guam to benefit from proposed federal funds to address water contamination

The PFAS Action Act of 2021 has passed the U.S. House of Representatives with an amendment from Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas that sets aside a portion of grant funding for the territories, including Guam.

"Our water resources need to be protected and kept safe, not just with words but with action and resources, and the passage of H.R. 2467 brings us the federal support we need to make this happen," San Nicolas stated in a press release.

"With original language making PFAS grants to territories optional, we saw it necessary to make it affirmative, and are very grateful to the Energy and Commerce Committee and Rules Committee for their support of our amendment to secure access to these resources for all our insular territories," he added.

The amendment reserves at least 2% of grant amounts for the territories.

Per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a class of chemicals that can be found in a wide range of items, including household products and firefighting foam. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, certain PFAS chemicals are no longer manufactured in the United States but they are still produced internationally and may be imported through consumer goods.

"There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse health outcomes in humans," U.S. EPA states. "If humans, or animals, ingest PFAS, ... the PFAS are absorbed, and can accumulate in the body. PFAS stay in the human body for long periods of time. As a result, as people are exposed to PFAS from different sources over time, the level of PFAS in their bodies may increase to the point where they suffer from adverse health effects."

Humans can come into contact with PFAS through contaminated soil or water or products that contain PFAS if the chemicals are released through normal use, degradation and disposal.

In late 2019, the Guam Office of the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against makers of certain chemicals used in synthetic firefighting foam over concerns that these chemicals pollute groundwater.

According to a fact sheet on the PFAS Action Act, also known as H.R. 2467, U.S. EPA and the PFAS industry had known about the risks associated with the chemicals for decades but failed to prevent the spread of contamination. U.S. EPA under the administration of former President Donald Trump did little to address PFAS concerns, according to the fact sheet.

The PFAS Action Act would require U.S. EPA to utilize tools under several environmental statutes to stem the flow of PFAS contamination, identify health risks, inform communities of the risks and limit human exposure to the chemicals.

"With passage in the House, we look forward to H.R. 2467 moving forward in the Senate, and optimistically await its outcome," San Nicolas stated.