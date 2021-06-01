Guam to celebrate Pride Month

It’s time to let true colors shine, as Guam joins the rest of the world in celebrating Pride Month this June.

The first pride march was held in Guam in 2017.

Today, the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence joins its community partners in celebration during the activities planned this month.

GALA, Equality Guam, Guam Pride, Guma’ Gela’, House of Diosa, Sisters of the Moonlight, GCASAFV, and other partners will join Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, representatives from the 36th Guam Legislature, and others to proclaim June as Pride Month.

A virtual proclamation signing and legislative resolution presentation will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. today.

The coalition encourages the island community to embody the theme, “Lifting Our Voices,” by using their voices to raise awareness about the contributions of those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Pride month was initially recognized a year after the Stonewall Riots that took place on June 28, 1969, the coalition stated in a news release.

The commemoration followed the police raid of the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village in New York City. That event sparked rioting by bar patrons, staff, and neighborhood residents.

The Stonewall Uprising was a critical point for the Gay Liberation Movement and a demonstration against centuries of abuse and discrimination.

The coalition notes that studies done over the past two decades from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape have shown that members of the LGBTQ+ community suffer disproportionate rates of sexual victimization compared to the general population.

Additionally, several studies indicate that sexual violence can be a dimension of hate or bias-motivated crimes against people who identify as LGBTQ+.