In the midst of a pandemic that has forced students into learning at home and online, a new program is bringing more than 40,000 free books to students in Guam.

BookWaves is a partnership between the American Federation of Teachers, First Book, and Transportation Institute. It aims to provide books to students and children worldwide. Currently, books have been distributed to five Guam Department of Education schools.

“As a librarian, I know just how important it is to make sure kids read, especially right now. GFT is so happy to be part of BookWaves and thankful that they could make this happen,” said Guam Federation of Teachers President Timothy Fedenko.

The Guam Department of Education is working with GFT to help distribute the books to students. The books will be selected by librarians and students will be able to choose books that most interest them.

“Our GDOE librarians and students appreciate this donation, especially at this time when many of our students are learning at home,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “We hope these books will help our students to improve their reading skills while also sparking their imagination."

The donation to students in Guam is only a portion of the BookWaves operation.

In total, more than 100,000 free books have been donated to students and families in Alaska, Guam and Puerto Rico during this COVID-19 pandemic. The estimated value of the books donated to Guam is approximately $240,000.

In addition to the Guam Federation of Teachers, BookWaves is also supported by Matson, Seafarers International Union, DeWitt Guam, Convoy, Guam Freight Services, and Pi Beta Phi Foundation, organizations that have donated shipping, financial or storage resources.