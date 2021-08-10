Guam is expecting $6 million as part of a federal program to increase resilience to the impacts of climate change.

President Joe Biden recently approved of more than $3.46 billion through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Local communities, especially those vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, can use the funds to prioritize mitigation needs for increased resiliency, according to a press release from Adelup. The press release doesn’t specify projects would be prioritized for funding.

“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 global pandemic, we cannot forget the climate crisis that persists, especially for island communities like Guam,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, noting that Guam has weathered supertyphoons.

It’s been many years since Guam has been hit directly by a supertyphoon. The local government as well as the National Weather Service, Tiyan, Guam Office continues to monitor weather patterns and systems in the Micronesia region that could negatively impact the island.

“Since taking office, our Administration has prioritized initiatives that preserve our limited natural resources and build a more resilient, sustainable island. These federal dollars will go a long way in providing support for existing programs and allow us to expand our reach and impact,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

“While we look forward to hardening our structures and investing in mitigation measures that protect our people and preserve our land, we also know that being prepared can bring peace of mind and minimizes the time it takes to recover from a natural disaster.”