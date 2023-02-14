Guam to lead the Pacific in weather ready pilot program

Guam is where America’s day begins and if the National Weather Service is successful in a new effort, the island may also be the catalyst for a weather-ready Pacific through a revamped communications pilot program.

“The uniqueness of the island and some of the coastal impacts that you can learn from, some of the challenges with the various islands when it comes to communicating, how can we learn to be more resilient,” Ken Graham, director of NWS, said during a visit to the island Monday, a first for a sitting NWS director.

According to the NWS, Guam is faced with specific challenges to remain resilient in weather-ready communication and if those could be resolved it could be applied elsewhere.

“If we can solve some of those issues here, that translates well across the entire National Weather Service,” Graham said. “What is the saying? 'Where America’s day begins.' It’s also where, if you think about a weather-ready nation, a climate-ready nation, it’s also where that begins too for our country. So it begins here. And I think it’s an important thing to really think about how that begins here and how you can learn more about it.”

The effort is about being prepared in times of disasters, like typhoons and tropical storms, times where people’s lives depend on staying informed about the weather.

“We have to make sure we save lives. That’s what it really is all about. So having that information here on Guam, … Saipan’s been hit by the typhoons, it’s been a little longer for Guam. So the biggest thing is you can’t let your guard down. Just because Saipan’s been hit a couple times doesn’t mean the next time won’t be here on Guam. So (we've) got to have that safety thinking, the whole mentality of safety is huge,” Graham said.

The NWS provides much more than just weather forecasts, and, at times, requires partnerships, a collaborative effort with the local government, media and the community.

“If you think about disasters, whether it’s a typhoon or flood, we can’t do this alone. The modeling, the science, the warnings, the warnings, the statements, the advisories – that’s just the beginning. All of that can be perfect and early but then it takes the connection with communication. It’s all lost if we can’t communicate that risk. If you think about that risk, we have to ensure that that risk perception of somebody that’s making a decision, … that risk perception has to equal a risk reality. And that leads to proper decisions and that leads to lives saved, so that connection can’t be lost,” Graham said.

An accurate chat

Because communication is so important in these types of instances, the NWS has committed to open communication with partners through the anticipated launch of its NWS Chat.

“It’s a real game-changer and the best part about it is this office gets to figure out the best way. So it’s based on the local operations and how you all operate and how you best utilize that system. But that’s a big change coming and it’s going to be really exciting,” Graham said.

The chat feature ensures that people get timely and accurate information.

“It really encourages one voice so that there’s not misinformation coming from multiple sources and so that’s one of the strengths of our region,” Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist for the local NWS office, said. “The partnerships between the weather service, homeland security, and the media, that we have that one consistent message that really relates to the public. This is going to help push that to the public.”

In the past, misinformation has been spread on social media platforms causing confusion in the public. The NWS Chat provides the community with a reliable source of information.

“If there’s so many sources of information, including conflicting information, it doesn’t always necessarily make bad decisions, sometimes it stalls the decision, it’s slower, or the decision is not made. So the more consistent we can be with that message, the earlier we can make a decision when the time comes,” Graham said.

Additions like the chat will mean the weather service is “more nimble, flexible and mobile,” according to Graham.

“More eye-to-eye with our decision-makers, the decision-makers need us more than ever. There’s tough decisions, there’s commodities. Do people have to evacuate inland from the coast? There’s all these decisions that have to be made and we want to be, more than ever, we want to be right there with those decision-makers,” he said. “So we’re going to build a new weather service and transform some of the things we do.”

The original platform began in Alabama during a tornado event in 2002, and it eventually became the primary tool that the NWS communicated with emergency managers, but that tool is undergoing improvement as well.

“Where you can hear directly from the forecasters on the desk and you can get that information from them and we just outgrew it,” Graham explained.

Pacific to pilot

The revamp of the chat is part of improving communication in the Pacific, and, if successful, possibly the entire NWS.

“Because of the incredible offices in the Pacific, we are going to demo that and we are going to test it and run the prototype in the Pacific. In other words, the offices of the Pacific are going to lead the way for the entire National Weather Service as we go forward looking at this NWS Chat,” Graham said.

Leading the way places Guam and the Pacific at an advantage, keeping the region on the radar for future advances.

“We had a tendency over the decades, we build things and then we say, ‘Oh, what about the Pacific?’ And then we’re trying to adapt what we have to the Pacific. And I think it’s really exciting as we go towards the future, we’re going to have the Pacific in mind the entire time to make sure that you’re not just included, but the whole point with the NWS Chat is not just included, but lead it,” said Graham.

He indicated there is an international component of application to the program as well.

“A big part of that is being climate-ready. The changing climate, how do we adapt to that? And how do we prepare for that going into the future? Every one of these nations is dealing with the same types of things. How do we share data among countries?” Graham continued. “These disasters, whether it’s a typhoon, whatever disaster, doesn’t care about international boundaries. The meteorological community behind the scenes, we're talking from out of the country, which is an incredible amount of data to be shared.”

According to Aydlett, local officials are over the moon about the prospect of trying out the chat program here.

“We’re excited to lead the way and to figure out how this is going to work but also engage our community and bridge these gaps that span the island. It’s really going to bring our community tighter,” he concluded.