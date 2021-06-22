Guam to move to COR 4 by 11 a.m.; June 22 COVID-19 vaccination clinics, testing canceled

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will place Guam in Condition of Readiness 4 at 11 a.m., following the cancellation of the Tropical Storm Warning for Guam by the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Guam.

Tropical Depression 06W made its closest point of approach (CPA) to Guam and is now moving away into the open Philippine Sea, the Joint Information Center reported.

Winds are expected to decrease slowly during the afternoon as 06W moves off to the northwest and should be 15 to 20 mph by evening. Heavy showers could still bring an additional 1-3 inches of rain through this evening. Be alert for any flooding in your area. The community is reminded to practice caution on the roadways as rainy weather is still expected throughout the day.

Advisories

A flash flood watch remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through Tuesday evening, the JIC reported. Torrential rains could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Rainfall of 3 to 5 inches with locally heavier amounts are possible through Tuesday evening.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Hazardous surf of 9 to 12 feet is expected for east and south facing reefs of the Marianas, producing dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

June 22 COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing

As previously reported yesterday, out of an abundance of caution and in anticipation of inclement weather conditions, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) canceled the following COVID-19 events:

● June 22 UOG Vaccination Clinic

● June 22 DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic in Inalåhan

● June 22 Community Drive-through Testing at old carnival grounds in Tiyan

● June 22 Testing at DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo