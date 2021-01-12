The U.S. Department of Education will be providing two grants to Guam to help schools reopen safely. The grants total $143.8 million.

The first grant for $110,563,287 will go towards reopening schools, measuring and effectively addressing significant learning loss, and taking other actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the students and families who depend on K-12 schools in Guam.

An additional $33,284,456 is intended to help Guam mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the students and families who depend on our K-12 schools, institutions of higher education, and other education-related organizations.

"These critical federal resources which comprise nearly 50% of the entire local appropriation for education will markedly improve our readiness for students, faculty, staff, and administrators to restart face-to-face learning and work to fill any gaps in virtual learning," stated Congressman San Nicolas. "It is a blessing to be able to be a part of ensuring the necessary resources are federally secured for Guam to keep our learning environments safe and effective for our children."