The U.S. Department of Education will be providing two grants totaling $143.8 million to Guam to help schools reopen safely.

The first grant for $110,563,287 will go toward reopening schools and measuring and effectively addressing significant learning loss. An additional $33,284,456 is intended to help the island mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the students and families who depend on our K-12 schools, institutions of higher education and other education-related organizations.

"These critical federal resources, which comprise nearly 50% of the entire local appropriation for education, will markedly improve our readiness for students, faculty, staff and administrators to restart face-to-face learning and work to fill any gaps in virtual learning," stated Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas. "It is a blessing to be able to be a part of ensuring the necessary resources are federally secured for Guam to keep our learning environments safe and effective for our children."