Guam to receive $280k from opioid settlement

The Office of the Attorney General has announced that Guam will receive $279,049 from a $573 million multi-state settlement with McKinsey & Company, one of the largest consulting firms for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies, which helped them promote the drug "and profited from the opioid epidemic."

That money will fund substance abuse rehabilitation organizations and services as well as toxicology reports to help gauge the extent of Guam's opioid problem.

"Our opioid investigations have shown what most of us already know: our community needs more resources for drug treatment, prevention, and outreach," Attorney General Leevin T. Camacho stated in a release. "These funds will be used to help us gather data on just how extensive the drug problem is on our island, develop outreach and education on addiction, and directly assist programs that are currently helping people struggling with addiction."

Filings describe how McKinsey contributed to the opioid crisis by promoting marketing schemes and consulting services to opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma for more than a decade, according to the AG release.

"The complaint, filed with the settlement, details how McKinsey advised Purdue on how to maximize profits from its opioid products, including targeting high-volume opioid prescribers, using specific messaging to get physicians to prescribe more OxyContin to more patients, and circumventing pharmacy restrictions in order to deliver high-dose prescriptions," the release stated.

The settlement also calls for McKinsey to prepare tens of thousands of internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other companies for disclosure online. The consulting company also agreed to adopt a strict document retention plan, continue its investigation into allegations that two of its partners tried to destroy documents in response to investigations into Purdue, implement a strict code of ethics that all of its partners must agree to each year and stop advising companies on potentially dangerous Schedule II and Schedule III narcotics, according to the AG release.