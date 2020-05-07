Guam is receiving an additional federal funding, possibly up to $54 million for public and private schools to support coronavirus-response activities as the superintendent and his team.

The financial support comes as the Guam Department of Education along with the Guam Education Board wrestle with how it would implement summer school and the upcoming school year. GDOE, according to Congressman Michael San Nicolas, is expected to receive $43.2 million as the state education agency.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said some of those numbers have changed slightly and will provide more information today.

The funding comes from the Education Stabilization Fund of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to San Nicolas.

The program sets aside over $153 million for the insular territories to provide relief and support for COVID-19 education-related activities. Guam’s share is based on the island’s student-aged population and poverty levels.

The program funding, according to San Nicolas, can help cover the cost of purchasing education technology for online learning; planning and coordination for continued learning during school closures; and providing for education-related gaps in the unique challenges posed by low-income students and children. These funds shall also be made available to non-public schools.

"Our educators need the tools to keep our school children learning during these COVID-19 times, and these additional funds will assist in getting the computers, software, and programs necessary to further strengthen our remote learning capabilities," San Nicolas said.

The CARES Act also created the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund for states and territories to address continued learning during this pandemic for students in all schools, including charter schools, non-public schools, postsecondary institutions, and other education-related organizations. The U.S. Department of Education has allocated $10.8 million to the Guam GEERF.

"It is only right that the entirety of these funds are available to all schools, as no child should be left behind in either our public, charter, or private school settings," San Nicolas stated.