Guam to seek prescreening of regional migrants

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration seeks to have regional migrants screened on the purpose of their travel to Guam prior to their departure. She also would like to ask the federal government to enforce Compact rules before allowing the migrants entry into Guam.

Immigrants from the Federates States of Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands are allowed to enter Guam for employment, to get an education or seek medical treatment under their nations' Compact agreement with the United States. Without these reasons, these migrants can be removed after 60 days of failure to meet the reasons for their entry, said Carlotta Leon Guerrero, the governor's chief adviser on military and regional affairs.

However, the federal government has not enforced the conditions for Compact migrants to enter Guam and this has been an issue dating back to prior gubernatorial administrations.

Joblessness and crimes

As a result, certain Guam mayors said they are feeling the brunt of the impacts on their villages' public safety and social well-being because many of the migrants do not have jobs, commit crimes because of joblessness, put more strain on social welfare programs, or end up homeless.

On Wednesday, Leon Guerrero shared with mayors five key plans:

• Conduct a more accurate assessment of the economic impact of regional migrants on Guam using a $250,000 federal grant;

• Seek federal restoration of Medicaid to all Compact migrants, and to have this medical benefit follow them even when they go back to their home islands or move to the states;

• Seek federal help paying off GovGuam debts to offset the unreimbursed cost of Guam's public services to regional migrants;

• Request that the FSM, Palau and Marshall Islands governments prescreen their citizens before departure to Guam; and

• Seek an expansion of the Section 8 housing benefits for Compact migrants so they can bring the benefits with them if they move to the states.

Renegotiation

The United States and FSM governments are negotiating the terms of the United States' financial aid to the island nation. The Compact allows U.S. military access to FSM territories for defense purposes and in exchange, the United States has given the FSM financial aid for decades and visa-free entry for its citizens.

Mayors' Council of Guam Vice President and Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said the council will be working on a resolution in support of the administration's initiatives.

Hofmann said mayors are also looking at expanding and modernizing the current mayor's verification process, to be able to collect more information about the Compact migrants to help GovGuam with data in times of emergencies, among other things.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane and other mayors said it's time for the federal government to enforce the Compact provisions.

Recent 'pushback'

Leon Guerrero said the FSM government took action to reduce a list of 107 passengers who were departing for Guam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's after GovGuam gave them a "pushback," she said, because there's no reason for that many travelers from the FSM to get on a plane to Guam when jobs are scarce and schools are closed because of the coronavirus.

The list was shortened to 67 FSM travelers, Leon Guerrero said, after the FSM government put out public notices that they cannot come to Guam unless they are returning residents or workers and that they can show proof of pay stubs or utility bills they pay for on Guam.

The mayors' meeting about regional migrants came a day after the release of a U.S. Government Accountability Office report stating the number of FAS migrants in the United States increased by about 68%, or from about 56,000 to about 94,000 in five years through 2018.

Of that number, about 18,900 have chosen to live on Guam, accounting for 11% of the total island population.