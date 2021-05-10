Guam tops 70K fully immunized, says JIC; 2 positive for COVID-19

Guam passed another milestone on the way to getting 80% of its eligible residents vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to the Joint Information Center, as of Saturday, 70,747 people were considered "fully vaccinated" for the disease behind the ongoing global health crisis. This group includes 768 residents who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has set a goal to vaccinate 100,000 residents 16 and older by July 21 – Liberation Day.

But data reported by JIC shows a decline in the rate of residents getting their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Two weeks ago, more than 16,600 people were pending a second dose. This group dropped to about 4,700 last week, and dipped further to just over 2,700 on Sunday.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, chief medical officer with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, has previously said expanding vaccination efforts such as targeted outreach clinics for workers and at-risk populations will be "extremely important" to meet the governor's July goal.

"At some point, if they're not going to come to us, then we are going to have to go to them," he told The Guam Daily Post.

Vaccination clinics continue this week. Today, students and parents of George Washington High School can get their free shots at the Mangilao campus. Up to 300 doses also will be offered to residents at the Asan-Maina Mayor's Office. Both clinics will offer only the Pfizer vaccine, although participants can get either their first or second dose of the vaccine at these locations. Registration is ongoing for a community clinic in Piti scheduled for Tuesday, also for the Pfizer vaccine.

The large-scale clinic at the University of Guam will resume its operations Tuesday. Both doses of Pfizer, the second dose of Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, more than 1,100 appointments were available to book online for May 11 alone.

2 new COVID-19 cases

JIC also confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, which were identified out of 166 tests performed Saturday. The island has 108 COVID-19 patients in active isolation.

Residents can check their status at two community testing events this week. Up to 250 tests will be given Tuesday at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan and another 250 will be offered Thursday at the Yigo gym. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Residents are asked to bring photo ID.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing to travel off island should call DPHSS at 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment.