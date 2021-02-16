Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that the administration is considering modifying the mandatory quarantine protocols for travelers who are Guam residents by April if the COVID-19 numbers remain low and vaccinations continue.

But the governor also is concerned about easing mandatory quarantine in a government facility for travelers because if COVID-19 variants reach Guam, they tend to spread more rapidly. The government of Guam has sent samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to see if Guam has a confirmed case or cases of a COVID-19 variant.

GovGuam is waiting for the CDC's response, said governor's spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

“My greatest concern as you know is the COVID variant. This has happened to us before, we were in (Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3) and then all of a sudden, we had a non-compliant to self-quarantine and it just spread like wildfire. We jumped ... from 200 positives to close to 500 positives in one day. We don’t want to do that again,” she said.

Leon Guerrero said she does believe quarantine must be a requirement but is considering allowing residents to quarantine at home.

“I want it to be seen as modifying our quarantine protocol based on science and data to be able to allow returning residents and visitors to not have to be quarantined at the facility. It's a little bit scary because we did that once. but we have to trust that the community will be cooperative and trust that we'll get the support of the community in terms of self-quarantine,” she stated.

Currently, returning passengers, who are not deemed essential, are required to spend six days in the government’s quarantine facility. Passengers who then test negative for the virus are allowed to complete the remainder of their 14-day quarantine at home.

Lifting of restriction on bars not certain

While the governor is optimistic that the island can return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 on Friday, she said there is still work to be done before bars will be given the green light to reopen.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk score has remained below 1.0 for more than two months and hospital admissions of COVID-19-positive patients have remained low for more than eight weeks.

"Death rates have gone down and the rate of our transmission has gone down. Vaccination is beginning and we are actually leading in terms of percentage of vaccine and in terms of population percentage and also our distribution. All these things go to make a very strong, strong community with less community spread, which makes me and our people much more safer in terms of recovery,” said Leon Guerrero.

The last time the island was in PCOR3, more businesses including bars were allowed to operate with certain restrictions.

The governor said the Department of Public Health and Social Services is working with the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association to get protocol and guidelines from bar owners to ensure people will be keeping a distance and wearing their masks should she allow bars to reopen again.

“I just want to mention very, very strongly, throughout the pandemic, and throughout the beginning of the pandemic, we have been in close communication with business industries. The dining industry were the ones that brought their protocols to us and we worked it with Public Health, so they were the ones that said here is how we're going to protect our community,” said the governor. “I'm looking for that same kind of input from the bars. Once we look at all that and Public Health feels from their guidelines and their expertise that it would be a secured protocol to be able to open the bars, we will. But I'm waiting for their protocols.”

For months, certain bar owners have held peaceful demonstrations and have taken the government to federal court in response to the continued closure of their business establishments.

“It's very important that when we open the bars that they comply. I know it's hard to go to a bar and drink with a mask on, but it can be worked out,” stated Leon Guerrero.