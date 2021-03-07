Guam under fire weather watch; outdoor burning not recommended

A fire weather watch is in effect for Guam, particularly through central and southern areas, through Monday afternooon.

The National Weather Service, Guam office, issued the fire weather watch, which means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires," according to a press release.

East winds are expected at 15 - 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Humidity is expected to range between 40% and 50% in the afternoon and early evening today. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to refrain from outdoor burning and listen for any additional forecasts or warnings.