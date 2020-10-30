Guam under tropical storm watch

The National Weather Service continues to monitor what is now Tropical Depression Atsani (23W).

At 8 a.m., NWS issued a tropical storm watch for Guam, meaning tropical storm conditions, including destructive winds of 39 mph or more, are possible this evening.

As of 7 a.m., tropical depression Atsani was located 9.8 degrees north latitude and 146.8 degrees east longitude, about 375 miles south of Saipan and 290 miles south southeast of Guam. The system is moving north northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. Atsani is forecast to intensify steadily the next couple of days, becoming a tropical storm later today and a typhoon on Sunday.

NWS advised, on its current track, the system is expected to pass about 140 miles southwest of Guam late this evening. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Marianas this morning with heavy showers and winds gusting up to 40 mph. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and Saturday.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Southeast winds of 15 to 25 kt with gusts of 30 to 35 kt and seas of 7 to 9 feet are expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

The community is reminded that any northward deviation from the current forecast track, or faster intensification, could bring stronger winds to Guam and the southern coastal waters.

Due to the uncertainty of exactly how close to Guam the disturbance will pass and the strength, it is advised to take the following basic precautionary actions:

• Stay up to date with the latest information. The system’s track or intensity may change and advisories regarding flash flooding or dangerous seas may be issued.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items such as canopies and trampolines that may become airborne with heavy winds, before inclement weather arrives.

• Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators now while the weather is clear.

• Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action: Clear drainage areas and un-block clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) will continue to monitor the system closely with guidance from NWS and provide updates as needed. The community is advised to heed any additional advisories in the coming days and be prepared to take action, if needed.