A retired Army veteran who arrived on Guam from Honolulu on Wednesday night had been looking forward to going home to his family.

Instead, he was forced into a bus after getting off his flight and was taken to the government’s quarantine facility at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa in Tumon.

“There’s guys who came back from border patrol. There’s people the government is letting in, their pares and malis, they are letting them f------ go. Am I just another number so they can get more federal funding for this program they are running right now? I am just really upset. I tried to do everything I can so I can get home to my family,” he said. “I am very disappointed in this process. I thought these guys would have their s--- together by now.”

The veteran, who asked not to be named, said he got the clearance needed to go home from the Department of Veterans Affairs via a doctor at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii. The hospital does not test people who do not have any symptoms of the virus. However, the doctor cleared him of having the virus.

“The COVID hotline told my wife that all I would need is a letter from a doctor saying that I have negative symptoms of the coronavirus,” he said. “If the government is putting out information that is not right, someone is going to get hurt in this process, really hurt. I’m not even in the right state to be alone right now. If I leave this place ... I was told they probably are going to arrest me.”

He showed the doctor's letter to officials when he arrived. His wife waited for more than an hour outside of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport only to find out her husband was being taken to Tumon to be placed under a 14-day quarantine.

“I did everything I needed to do to get home to my family. I am really upset. I can’t be in this hotel room ... I have so many medical issues. My wife is my primary caregiver,” he said.

The local veteran, who had deployed to Africa and Afghanistan, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He also has back and knee problems. He spent the past 30 days in a medical facility in Hawaii to take care of his health.

“I saw a doctor before leaving Hawaii and I did it specifically because I needed to go from a 30-day facility to my house. Not to a hotel room for two weeks by myself,” he said. “Right now, I need the support of my wife, I need the support of my family and an environment where it is handicap-accessible because I have bad knees, bad back and I am stuck on the 14th floor in Tumon of a hotel.”

The letter is dated April 13, 2020:

To whomsoever it is concerned

This is to state that (patient) has been screened for coronavirus and has screened negative with no symptoms at this time.

Sincerely,

Ramesh Kilaru MD

Physician Utilization management advisor

Care in the Community (CITC)

Governor’s press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post late Wednesday, “It has to be a negative test result for COVID-19.”