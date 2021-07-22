The Guam Veterans Affairs Office has opened the application process for training to become VA accredited representatives. There are 10 spots available.

“The men and women who have faithfully served their country in uniform have put their lives on the line and deserve a high level of attention from our government. With these federal funds, we will triple the number of VA accredited representatives to help veterans with access to health care and disability claims, and I look forward to the start of this program,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Last month, the U.S. Department of the Interior awarded $40,000 to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor to fund VA accredited representative training for 10 individuals, according to a press release.

The funds were part of the recent $3.3 million awarded to the government of Guam by DOI under the Office of Insular Affairs Technical Assistance Program.

“The claims process can be complicated and involve many steps. Training more VA accredited representatives will make a difference by reducing wait times, enhancing veterans’ rights, and modernizing the process. Governor Lou and I will continue to work with our federal partners to secure more funding that helps connect our veterans with the services and benefits they rightfully deserve,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

The 10 additional representatives will increase the total number of accredited representatives from five to 15 to assist the estimated 22,000 veterans currently residing in Guam. The award will also provide funding for office equipment to allow each accredited representative to help more veterans efficiently.

The GVAO started accepting resumes July 21. Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, have a high school diploma, be a resident of Guam, must be working with a local veteran service organization and have a minimum of two years of clerical experience or proven ability to work with computers and online systems.

The deadline to submit resumes is Aug. 30. Interested individuals may email their resume or any questions to guamvsotrainee@gmail.com.