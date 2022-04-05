Guam could be headed for a three-way election for attorney general as attorney Peter John Santos on Monday confirmed he's considering running for the position.

"I believe I am the alternative candidate that voters need," Santos told The Guam Daily Post. "There needs to be someone who's going to fix the 'malfunctioning' AG's office."

He said the Office of the Attorney General's prosecution division in particular needs to be "better supported" and "better trained," among other things.

Santos, who currently is with the Office of the Alternate Public Defender, previously considered running for delegate but has since changed his path.

He has focused on a new political action group called the Responsible Guam Political Action Committee, which fact-checks the information that candidates for elected office have put out to the public.

On Monday, he confirmed he's considering running for the nonpartisan attorney general position and obtained a candidate packet from the Guam Election Commission.

Santos said in the event he files for candidacy for AG, somebody would be taking over as chairman of the Responsible Guam Political Action Committee.

Incumbent Attorney General Leevin Camacho earlier confirmed he's seeking re-election and has filed an organizational report so his team could start raising and spending campaign funds.

Former Attorney General Douglas B. Moylan also earlier said he's considering running for AG, noting that "the voters deserve a choice in this election."

Camacho, for his part, said he kept his promises during his first campaign, and that over the past three years, his office has successfully prosecuted violent criminals and established procedures for independent investigative teams when the use of force results in death or serious physical injury, among other achievements.

Santos said he has a lot of life experiences to guide him if he runs and wins the AG's post, as a former police officer, a former Army officer and prosecutor, among other things.

April 19 is the first day to file for candidacy for the primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general.

Guam holds a primary election Aug. 27, and the general election occurs Nov. 8.