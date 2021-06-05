Be proud of who you are no matter who you love.

That’s the message that was spread Friday evening in Tamuning during the Guam Pride wave.

“Love is love,” said Lasia Casil, president and founder of Guam Pride.

More than 100 people participated, waving at passing cars while holding signs and Pride flags. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and several Cabinet officials also attended the wave.

“It’s so great for the community to come down and support our LGBTQ movement here,” Casil said. “We can’t do all the things we’ve done in previous years due to COVID, but we have a great turnout and there is going to be lots of other outdoor and Zoom events happening.”

The month mainly commemorates the June 1969 Stonewall riot in New York City, and has since evolved into a movement that pushes for equality and gay rights for the LGBTQ+ communities.

“So much has happened for what took place 51 years ago. It was a protest of trans women, lesbians and queers that stood up and fought against discrimination,” Casil said. “We’ve come so far, but we still have so much further to go. … We are just trying to be ourselves, trying to support our youth. So, please, if you know someone that is struggling or wants to come out or is having issues, then just support them. You could be saving a life.”