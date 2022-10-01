On Sept. 19, Guam welcomed the Sentinel-class fast response cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), which arrived back at its home port on the island.

The vessel was at sea conducting training, community and key leader engagements, fisheries observations and a multilateral sail, the military branch announced in a press release.

Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, the commanding officer of Oliver Henry, revealed how his team handled the trip across Oceania.

"The crew of Oliver Henry just completed a 43-day historic patrol across Oceania, where we patrolled and visited ports in the Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea and Australia. We also patrolled the exclusive economic zones of those countries and Solomon Islands during our time," Hofschneider said.

"Our trip was significant in that we validated the capability of the fast response cutters home-ported here in Apra Harbor, Guam, showing what we can do to promote regional stability in terms of fisheries and continue to build a better relationship with our regional partners."

The crew members visited Manus Island and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, where they had quality time with the community and interacted with the country's defense force and local officials. While in Cairns, Australia, they also engaged with the Australian Defense and Home Affairs partners, the Cairns mayor, Regional Council representatives and the International Marine College. When departing, Oliver Henry crew members participated in a multilateral formation sail with crews from Australia and Fiji, as the other ships departed for Exercise Kakadu off Darwin, Australia, according to a recent release.

The crew hosted the U.S. Embassy team and an FSM National Oceanic Resource Management Authority Fisheries Compliance Division representative when visiting Pohnpei, and the commanding officer visited to discuss multilateral efforts at the headquarters of the FSM National Police Maritime Wing.

The cutter's engineering team members held a subject matter expert exchange with the FSS Palikir crew, the last active Pacific-class patrol boat, on shipboard repairs and preventive maintenance.

The U.S. Coast Guard, through its training and subject matter expert exchanges, conserves partnerships with the maritime forces in the region. As a part of Operation Blue Pacific, routine deployments in Oceania are conducted beside allies to share practices with partner nation navies and coast guards as well as to develop maritime domain awareness, as stated previously in the release.