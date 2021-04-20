Guam will hit May 1 goal with federal vaccinations

The local government will begin to include military personnel and federal civil servant vaccinations when compiling data on Guam's COVID-19 response, which will help achieve the goal to have half of eligible residents vaccinated by May 1.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, chief medical officer of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said the change will also bring a more accurate picture to the efforts.

"The population estimates – the denominator we use – it includes them as well. So it's only fair to include the (Department of Defense)," he told The Guam Daily Post.

The Joint Information Center is slated to begin reporting vaccination counts this way as early as this week, according to Cabrera.

"Just so I'm clear about the (Department of Defense) vaccinations, they are not just active duty, they're also the civilians who are (General Schedule) workers, who got their vaccines through their employer," Cabrera said. "So we have to make sure that we understand that – we're not just thinking about people who don't live here. Many of the people who have been vaccinated under DOD are born and raised on Guam, or have lived here for decades."

The benchmark and associated timeline, is part of the planning process being led by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to reopen Guam's tourism industry. Reaching the 50% vaccination rate will allow the easing of COVID-19 restrictions like mandatory quarantine for arriving visitors.

"We are working very hard to meet the 50% by May 1; I think we will meet the 50%," Gov. Leon Guerrero said at a proclamation signing Monday, adding later, "Definitely the plan is still moving forward as we had scheduled it to be."

Other conditions needed to ease restrictions include a COVID Area Risk score below 2.5, and low COVID-19 admissions at Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the governor.

Excluding DOD vaccinations, Guam would be thousands of residents shy of the 50% goal.

"The remaining (residents) needed to be vaccinated by May 1 is 16,072. But those projected due for their second dose before May 1 is 9,567 – so that leaves a balance of 6,505," Cabrera told the Post.

The Department of Defense has reported more than 7,000 fully vaccinated local personnel, according to Cabrera. Combining the two sets of data will bring Guam above the governor's benchmark. A resumption of approved use for the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will also "easily" help make up any difference needed, he added.

The local government is also looking ahead at another goal: fully vaccinating 100,000 residents by July 21. Expanding efforts like targeted outreach clinics will be "extremely important" to meet that deadline, Cabrera said.

"At some point, if they're not going to come to us, then we are going to have to go to them," he said. "But honestly, the numbers have not plateaued. The rate that we've been vaccinating has actually gone up on a daily basis – especially if you count the past two weeks."