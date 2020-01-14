Hundreds of passengers remained stranded on the second day of suspended flights between Guam and Manila as part of the complete grounding of flights in and out of the Philippines' capital as the Taal Volcano's eruption posed a safety hazard for air travel.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Metro Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals partially opened while closed portions of some terminals were being cleared of ash, the Manila International Airport Authority announced.

However, flights between Guam and Manila remained canceled as of Monday evening.

A Philippine Airlines flight from Los Angeles, PR 125, the airline stated, was diverted to Guam Monday while it awaited the go-signal to continue on to Clark International Airport, a former U.S. air base, about 53 miles from Manila.

Six airlines flying to and from Guam were affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority on Monday confirmed the following airlines have canceled flights because of the danger caused by ashfall from the volcanic eruption.

• Philippine Airlines Flights PR110/PR111, Manila-Guam-Manila

• United Airlines Flights UA184/UA183, Manila-Guam-Manila

• Jeju Air Flights 7C3102/7C101, Narita-Guam-Narita

• Jeju Air – Flights 7C3100/7C3109, Incheon-Guam-Incheon

• Japan Airlines – Flights JL941/JL942, Narita-Guam-Narita

The volcano's eruption also blanketed neighboring towns and cities of the volcano about 43 miles from the international airport.

PAL urged its passengers to check www.philippineairlines.com on the Flight Status tab before proceeding to the airport.

United Airlines' Corporate Communications office stated: "We continue to monitor the situation and protect the affected customers with the first available flights.” Flight status is available on united.com.

Spewing lava fountain

As of Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that after a lull, the volcano began spewing lava fountains that rose 500 meters, or over 1,640 feet high. Steam plumes shot up at a height of 1.2 miles.

More than 450,000 people are estimated to be residing within the 8.6-mile danger zone of the volcano and thousands have evacuated, according to the United Nations' Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Guam will see haze, but no ash fall

Landon Aydlett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Guam office, said Guam won’t see any ash from the volcano.

“We will likely get some haze, probably by tomorrow, which will cause some discoloration in the evening sky, especially around sunset, you’ll see some very colorful displays,” he said Monday.

“The worse stuff will fall to the southwest of the volcano,” Aydlette said, referring to the ash fall.

“Any major eruptions, like the one we saw last night, if it gets into the mid-upper level atmosphere, it will go up towards Manila and maybe Luzon and out to the Pacific.”

At this time, the volcanic eruption and ongoing activity in Taal currently poses no threat to Guam or the Northern Marianas other than a possible light haze, according to the Weather Service.

The haze may be visible on Guam but is not expected to cause issues prompting people to remain indoors, the Weather Service added.