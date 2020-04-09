Guam Windward Memorial to host virtual Easter Egg Hunt

Guam Windward Memorial is inviting the community to a virtual Easter Egg Hunt that will start on Friday.

With the current public health emergency, Easter egg hunts and other traditional family, community and church activities have been canceled.

"Through these uncertain times, Guam Windward Memorial continues to support our community. So many are isolated and feeling challenged, due to a variety of COVID-related reasons. We thought this would be a fun and safe way to help people focus on something positive," said Tes Salas, director of operations. "It's a unique situation (that) requires some creative thinking, and this will be the first of several virtual events we are planning to help maintain a sense of community and personal connection as we navigate this situation."

With the help of a scavenger hunt app, participants of all ages can follow the clues to pictures and videos posted on a variety of websites and Facebook pages to search for Easter eggs in the digital world. When the players find an egg, they take a photo, and post it to the scavenger hunt app. To make it more personal, players can monitor their ranking in real time and play with their friends to see who finds the most eggs.

During the hunt, participants will come across riddles to solve and pictures to color, and get opportunities to share Easter greetings with their friends and post Easter "bunny" selfies.

'A weekend of fun'

"All this makes for a weekend of fun while following safe guidelines for social distancing," the announcement states.

There also will be a drawing for various prizes, including 100,000 airline miles from LMS Guam and Easter bunny T-shirts from Island Footprints.

Each player must find 25 Easter eggs and the special golden egg to be entered into the drawing. There also will be bonuses for finding all of the eggs and special prizes for first, second and third place.

There are only 500 entries to the Easter egg hunt. Sign up today to be part of the virtual experience.