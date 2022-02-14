Guam Women’s Club donates to the dementia center

DONATION: The Guam Women’s Club membership donated much needed sanitizing products to the Guma Ginefli'e Adult Dementia Care Center in December. Donations stemmed from the fundraising efforts of the Guam Women’s Club membership in addition to personal contributions from members Leo Jordanou, Loisa Cabuhat, Renee Veksler, Vicky Terlaje and her mother Ana Pangindian. Present for the donation are, from left, Evelyn Cruz, center coordinator; GWC President Caroline Sablan; and GWC members Vicky Terlaje; Loisa Cabuhat; MaryLou Wheeler; Vanessa Quinata; Senior Citizens Committee Chair Marilou Lacson; Senior Citizens Committee Vice Chair Delisa Kloppenburg; and Valerie Blas. Courtesy photo