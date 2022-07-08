The Guam Women's Club celebrated the conclusion of its 2021-2022 year with a general membership meeting, where the club welcomed incoming executives and shared thanks to current officers and committees.

The nonprofit organization also recognized those who have received scholarships and contributed to the community, and installed the club's 20th lifetime member, the club stated in a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to its website, the Guam Women's Club, beginning in 1952, has been focused helping to make a brighter future for Guam's residents. The Guam Women's Club was established to help the island recover from the devastation of World War II. It continues that work today with efforts to improve the general welfare, education and health of residents of Guam.