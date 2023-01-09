With Mardi Gras a month away, the Guam Women's Club will soon host its Louisiana-themed signature holiday scholarship fundraiser - helping more than 100 students pursue their college degrees.

The club's 67th Mardi Gras fundraiser, titled "Venetian Carnevale" will take place Feb. 18 at the Hyatt Regency Guam. The GWC is featuring a costume contest, raffles, a live band, silent auction and the crowning of King Rex 2023, the club announced in a press release.

The club is offering sponsorship packages to interested businesses and organizations.