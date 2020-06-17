Local workers had an average hourly wage of $17.75 in May 2019 - that's 31% lower than the nationwide average of $25.72, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that, after testing for statistical significance, wages in the local area were lower than their respective national averages in 21 of the 22 major occupational groups, including management, computer and mathematical, and legal.

When compared to the nationwide distribution, local employment was more highly concentrated in 8 of the 22 occupational groups, including construction and extraction, management, and building and grounds cleaning and maintenance, Labor officials noted. Conversely, 11 groups had employment shares significantly below their national representation, including production, healthcare support, and healthcare practitioners and technical.

The Labor report highlighted a few items:

• Legal occupations in the area were highest paid at $35.97 per hour, followed by management occupations at $33.97 per hour.

• Construction and extraction occupations accounted for 7.2% of local employment, compared to 4.2% nationally.

• Office and administrative support occupations accounted for the largest share of local employment at 14.7%.

• Among individual occupations, retail salespersons was the most common job in the area with 1,990 workers.

Other occupations

The Labor report also included a list of other jobs and how the wage comparison between Guam and the national average.