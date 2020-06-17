Guam workers had an average hourly wage of $17.75 in May 2019, and that's 31% lower than the nationwide average of $25.72, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that, after testing for statistical significance, wages on Guam were lower than their respective national averages in 21 of the 22 major occupational groups, including management, computer and mathematical, and legal.

When compared to the nationwide distribution, local employment was more highly concentrated in eight of the 22 occupational groups, including construction and extraction, management, and building and grounds cleaning and maintenance, Labor officials noted. Conversely, 11 groups had employment shares significantly below their national representation, including production, health care support, and health care practitioners and technical.

The Labor report highlighted the following:

• Legal occupations in the area were highest paid at $35.97 per hour, followed by management occupations at $33.97 per hour.

• Construction and extraction occupations accounted for 7.2% of local employment, compared to 4.2% nationally.

• Office and administrative support occupations accounted for the largest share of local employment at 14.7%.

• Among individual occupations, a retail sales associate was the most common job in the area with 1,990 workers.

Other occupations

The Labor report also listed jobs and wage comparisons between the national average and Guam.

• Management: $58.88 nationwide vs. $33.97 on Guam

• Business and financial operations: $37.56 vs. $26.55

• Computer and mathematical: $45.08 vs. $25.33

• Architecture and engineering: $42.69 vs. $30.01

• Life, physical, and social science: $37.28 vs. $27.36

• Community and social service: $24.27 vs. $21.41

• Legal: $52.71 vs. $35.97

• Educational instruction and library $27.75 vs. $21.57

• Health care practitioners and technical $40.21 vs. $32.80

• Protective service: $23.98 vs. $18.02

• Food preparation and serving: $12.82 vs. $10.20

• Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance: $15.03 vs. $10.57

• Sales and related: $20.70 vs. $11.97