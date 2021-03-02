Guam Youth Congress proposes ban on Styrofoam products

Yet another common disposable item could soon be banned on the island.

The Guam Youth Congress recently passed a measure that would prohibit the importation, sale and distribution of polystyrene or Styrofoam containers by Jan. 1, 2023. GYC Rep. Kiana Yabut authored the legislation, which is set to be introduced in the Guam Legislature for its consideration as soon as today.

"Styrofoam in the landfill is more of a long-term issue, but in the future the youth are the ones who are going to have to take care of it," Yabut said. "Per capita, Guam is one of the largest consumers of Styrofoam. And it makes sense because we have fiestas – we're having parties all the time, rosaries. Once I heard that fact, I really started to notice the amount of Styrofoam we use."

Although the Legislature passed a phased ban on disposable carryout bags, the effective dates for disallowing biodegradable plastic and paper bags were delayed last year. Business owners and advocates successfully argued that the current COVID-19 pandemic makes it impossible to afford more expensive alternatives. Other options are locally available for disposable or reusable food and drink containers, but Styrofoam is typically the cheapest product for restaurants and residents.

"I knew something we would get in response was, 'Oh I didn't know about it. You didn't give us enough time.' This bill specifically gives businesses the time to prepare," Yabut said. "There's also an amendment that was made that puts an educational outreach portion in. So one year prior, six months prior and one month prior the Guam Environmental Protection Agency is supposed to inform businesses to remind them that this change is coming up and you need to prepare for it."

According to a waste characterization report commissioned by GEPA, plastics (including polystyrene) make up about 25% of the trash in the landfill, and 45% of waste found at illegal dump sites.