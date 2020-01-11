FROM GUAM: Yuri Kim, right, the new U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Albania, is shown Friday, Guam time, in Washington, D.C., where she was sworn in for her new role. Kim rose through the ranks at the U.S. Department of State as a career senior foreign service official before her latest post. She is a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, the University of Pennsylvania and Cambridge University. Also shown, left, is former Guam journalist Lalaine Estella. Photo courtesy of Lalaine Estella.